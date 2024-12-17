Las Vegas loses its PGA Tour event after 41 years

The PGA Tour has been part of Las Vegas since 1983, but the tournament most recently known as the Shriners Children’s Open is not part of the 2025 schedule.

People follow players during the third day of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People watch the third day of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Players and their caddies walk toward green No.18 during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The PGA Tour has delivered a lump of coal in Las Vegas golf fans’ stockings this holiday season.

The tour released its 2025 fall schedule Tuesday, and Las Vegas is not included. Las Vegas has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1983, making it one of the tour’s longest-running events.

The news was not unexpected after Shriners Hospital pulled out as title sponsor following the 2024 edition at TPC Summerlin.

Players hope the omission is temporary.

“I think there’s always a place for Vegas in the game of golf, and I think with the way the city supports its sports teams and with all the activity that’s always been around Las Vegas, I think it’s a great place for us to try to get back into,” said Scottie Scheffler, the top player in the world who played the event several times.

Rory McIlory also pointed to Las Vegas as “one of the biggest sports cities in America,” noting the success of the Golden Knights, Raiders, the arrival of the Athletics and the potential for an NBA franchise in the near future.

“It would seem like a miss for golf if we didn’t have a presence in Vegas,” he said.

But that appears to be the case.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.