Las Vegas resident Kevin Na wins Shriners Open

Kevin Na hits from the fairway on No. 18 during the third round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na parred the par-4 17th hole Sunday evening to defeat Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff and claim the Shriners Hopsitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin for the second time in his career.

Na and Cantlay both recorded four-day scores of 23-under-par 261. Na led by four srokes on the front nine, but triple bogeyed the par-four 10th to make way for Cantlay, who trailed by two before play started Sunday.

Both birdied the 18th hole to open the playoff, but Cantlay three-putted the 17th while Na two-putted to secure victory.

