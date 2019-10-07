Las Vegas resident Kevin Na wins Shriners Open
Las Vegas resident Kevin Na parred the par-4 17th hole Sunday evening to defeat Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff and claim the Shriners Hopsitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin for the second time in his career.
Na and Cantlay both recorded four-day scores of 23-under-par 261. Na led by four srokes on the front nine, but triple bogeyed the par-four 10th to make way for Cantlay, who trailed by two before play started Sunday.
Both birdied the 18th hole to open the playoff, but Cantlay three-putted the 17th while Na two-putted to secure victory.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
