Shriners Open

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na wins Shriners Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2019 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2019 - 5:49 pm

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na parred the par-4 17th hole Sunday evening to defeat Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff and claim the Shriners Hopsitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin for the second time in his career.

Na and Cantlay both recorded four-day scores of 23-under-par 261. Na led by four srokes on the front nine, but triple bogeyed the par-four 10th to make way for Cantlay, who trailed by two before play started Sunday.

Both birdied the 18th hole to open the playoff, but Cantlay three-putted the 17th while Na two-putted to secure victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com

