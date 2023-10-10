Lexi Thompson embraces spotlight at Shriners Children’s Open

Lexi Thompson wants to inspire children to follow their dreams as she tees it up in a PGA Tour event this week at TPC Summerlin.

Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson takes putting practice as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson talks during putting practice as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson takes putting practice as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson certainly has the right frame of mind going into the week at the Shriners Children’s Open.

The LPGA star understands she’s playing against the best men in the world and will be at a huge disadvantage in distance she hits the golf ball. But for Thompson, numbers on the scorecard won’t be the measure of success.

“If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that’s what it’s all about and what this tournament is. There is more than just playing golf,” she said Tuesday at TPC Summerlin. “If I can inspire one individual I would feel like I’m making progress. Of course, yes, I want to play good. That’s a whole other story. There is more to life than performing well. That’s what I want, to inspire others.”

Thompson, 28, does that on a regular basis on the LPGA Tour, where she has been the circuit’s most popular player for the past decade. She entered the public eye at the age of 12, qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open, then became the youngest winner ever at age 16 when she captured the 2011 Navistar Classic.

“I’ve been in the spotlight since I was 12. You just have to block out everything and believe in yourself and go after what you want,” she said when asked if there is pressure this week to carry the banner for women’s golf. “No added pressure. That’s what I want. I want to have women support me and me support them. That’s what it’s all about.”

Thompson has the backing of other players in the field, with defending champion Tom Kim calling her appearance “super cool.”

She is aware that not everyone believes she belongs, but has no reaction to any outside negativity.

“I knew some comments were going to happen with anything,” she said. “Like I said, I’m out here playing of course with the men, but I want to leave a message just to the kids that I’m following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don’t let anybody’s comments or reaction get in the way of that.”

With 11 LPGA Tour wins, including a major championship and six Solheim Cup appearances, Thompson has done just about everything in women’s golf. But should she make the cut this week in Las Vegas, Thompson would become just the second woman to accomplish that feat on the PGA Tour, joining Babe Didrikson Zaharias who did twice in 1946.

”Definitely at the top of my accomplishments,” Thompson said if that were to happen. “It’s been an honor just to get this invite, but one step, one shot at a time.”

Her quest begins Thursday afternoon with a 1:19 p.m. tee time when she’ll play with Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo. She is expected to draw the largest crowds on the course. Thompson wouldn’t want it any other way,

“I’m just here to play alongside the men, play within myself. I know my game and I’ve played well the last few weeks,” she said. “So just enjoy the whole experience and embrace it all and see the kids out there and, you know, just enjoy it.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.