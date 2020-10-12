83°F
Shriners Open

Martin Laird ends PGA Tour drought, wins Shriners Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 5:55 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2020 - 6:01 pm

Martin Laird made a birdie on the second playoff hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin on Sunday.

Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook were in the clubhouse after both shot 66 for 23-under par. However, Laird bogeyed the 18th hole after failing to get up-and-down following an errant fairway shot, finishing with a 68 and tied for the lead.

All three made par on the first playoff hole — the 18th — but on the 17th Laird made a 15-foot putt for the victory, his first PGA Tour win in seven years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.

