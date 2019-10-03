Nick Taylor leads Shriners Open after first-round 63

Nick Taylor shot an 8-under-par 63 on Thursday and leads Brian Harman by one stroke after the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open boasts its best field in almost two decades. One rife with major champions such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson. Several others are ranked in the world’s top 50.

But none of them bested Nick Taylor, ranked No. 216, in the first round Thursday at TPC Summerlin.

Taylor fired an 8-under-par 63 on Thursday and has a one-shot lead over Brian Harman. Summerlin resident Maverick McNealy tied Taylor late in his round but bogeyed his final two holes.

Taylor begins his second round at 1:10 p.m. Friday as he tries to hold off the more accomplished golfers, including Mickelson, a five-time major champion who is tied for third after shooting 6-under 65. Scott, a former UNLV standout and the 2013 Masters champion, is among 12 tied for eighth at 5 under.

Defending Shriners champion Bryson DeChambeau is also at 5 under.

“I’ve had some really nice rounds out here. I really haven’t put together a whole tournament but, again, knew I was playing well coming into this,” said Taylor, who plays the tournament every year. “Again, to hit every fairway is pretty key out here to be able to tackle out of the greens.”

The 31-year-old Canadian hasn’t been ranked higher than 175th during his nine-year professional career. He has one victory on the PGA Tour — the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2014 — but finished 10th last week at the Safeway Open.

Taylor opened his round on the 10th hole and started his low scoring with birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. He drove the green on the par-4 15th and made a 5-foot putt for eagle, and said he knew then a special round was on the horizon.

He played the front nine at 2 under and birdied his final hole to a tepid applause from a gallery that mostly monitored the two threesomes that included Koepka and Mickelson.

Taylor hit all 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, noting afterward that better play is unlikely.

“Not much I’m not comfortable with right now, which is always a good thing,” Taylor said. “Been driving it great and putting solid. Again, if I hit it on the greens, I’ve been able to manage pars, capitalize on birdies, so overall been relatively easy.”

Players anticipated low scores, and 110 in the field of 144 played under par in a first round that featured sunny skies and little wind.

Similar playing conditions Friday could beget similar scoring opportunities.

“Out here the fairways are pretty tight, and you can get at every hole here,” Mickelson said. “You can birdie every hole here if you hit it in the fairway.”

