Nick Taylor leads Shriners Open midway through first round

Nick Taylor shot an 8-under-par 63 on Thursday and has a two-stroke lead halfway through the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Nick Taylor watches his shot on the eighth tee during Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Mickelson hits on the 10th tee during Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is in a three-way tie for second at 6 under. Former UNLV standout and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott is tied for fifth at 5 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

