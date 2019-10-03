Nick Taylor leads Shriners Open midway through first round
Nick Taylor shot an 8-under-par 63 on Thursday and has a two-stroke lead halfway through the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.
Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is in a three-way tie for second at 6 under. Former UNLV standout and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott is tied for fifth at 5 under.
