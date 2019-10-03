83°F
Shriners Open

Nick Taylor leads Shriners Open midway through first round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2019 - 1:38 pm
 

Nick Taylor shot an 8-under-par 63 on Thursday morning and has a two-stroke lead halfway through the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson is in a three-way tie for second at 6 under. Former UNLV standout and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott is tied for fifth at 5 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com.

