Shriners Open

Peter Uihlein fires 63 to take Shriners Open lead in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 12:58 pm
 

Peter Uihlein fired an 8-under-par 63 to grab the early lead Thursday in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Harold Varner III and Robert Streb opened with 65 amid blustery winds at TPC Summerlin and were tied for second place.

Jordan Spieth birdied two of his last three holes to shoot 66 and was tied with Bryson DeChambeau three strokes back with half the field still on the course.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tom Spousta at tspousta@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2505. Follow @TheRealTSpou on Twitter.

