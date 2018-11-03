Peter Uihlen, Bryson DeChambeau tie for lead at Shriners Open

Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau shared the lead at 16 under par through three rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Bryson DeChambeau tees off from the 18th during the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Lucas Glover shot a 10-under-par 61 and made Saturday’s biggest move, climbing from a tie for 31st to third place at 15 under.

Uihlein, who led after the first two rounds, shot 3-under 68. DeChambeau fired a bogey-free 65 that included birdies on two of the last three holes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

