Shriners Open

Peter Uihlen, Bryson DeChambeau tie for lead at Shriners Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2018 - 4:46 pm
 

Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau shared the lead at 16 under par through three rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Lucas Glover shot a 10-under-par 61 and made Saturday’s biggest move, climbing from a tie for 31st to third place at 15 under.

Uihlein, who led after the first two rounds, shot 3-under 68. DeChambeau fired a bogey-free 65 that included birdies on two of the last three holes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

