Rickie Fowler commits to play in Shriners Open in Las Vegas

U.S. Ryder Cup pick Rickie Fowler has committed to the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tournament officials announced Thursday.
The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-4 at the TPC Summerlin.
Fowler, a former Las Vegas resident, is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings this season. Earlier this year he finished second at The Masters, though he has yet to win a tournament in 2018.
His last victory was the Honda Classic on Feb. 26, 2017. He last played in the Shriners Open in 2015, when he finished tied for 25th.
Rickie Fowler file
Age: 29.
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 150 pounds.
College: Oklahoma State.
Residence: Jupiter, Florida.
Turned pro: 2009.
PGA Tour wins: 4.