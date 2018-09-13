Shriners Open

Rickie Fowler commits to play in Shriners Open in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2018 - 10:24 am
 

U.S. Ryder Cup pick Rickie Fowler has committed to the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tournament officials announced Thursday.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-4 at the TPC Summerlin.

Fowler, a former Las Vegas resident, is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings this season. Earlier this year he finished second at The Masters, though he has yet to win a tournament in 2018.

His last victory was the Honda Classic on Feb. 26, 2017. He last played in the Shriners Open in 2015, when he finished tied for 25th.

