Rickie Fowler commits to play in Shriners Open in Las Vegas

U.S. Ryder Cup pick Rickie Fowler has committed to the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tournament officials announced Thursday.

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Rickie Fowler walks to the sixth tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

U.S. Ryder Cup pick Rickie Fowler has committed to the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, tournament officials announced Thursday.

The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 1-4 at the TPC Summerlin.

Fowler, a former Las Vegas resident, is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Standings this season. Earlier this year he finished second at The Masters, though he has yet to win a tournament in 2018.

His last victory was the Honda Classic on Feb. 26, 2017. He last played in the Shriners Open in 2015, when he finished tied for 25th.