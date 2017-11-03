Robert Garrigus fires 65 for 1-shot lead at windswept Shriners Open

Robert Garrigus authored a 6-under-par 65 amid winds that snapped flags and blew hard against tents for the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, good for the early second round lead at TPC Summerlin.

Robert Garrigus of Arizona watches his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Robert Garrigus let out a quick laugh when asked about the windy conditions he no longer had to navigate at TPC Summerlin on Friday.

He had just authored a 6-under-par 65 amid winds that snapped flags and blew hard against tents for the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Garrigus, a 39-year-old from Nampa, Idaho, carded eight birdies en route to taking the early lead Friday at 7 under par, one stroke ahead of Talor Gooch and Aaron Baddeley, who were at 6-under with a handful of holes yet to play, and first-round leader Whee Kim, who had yet to tee off.

Garrigus wasn’t wishing any ill will on his competitors, but he was clearly relieved his round was finished and predicted an afternoon struggle for the rest of the field.

“It’s going to be pretty hard,” Garrigus said with a wry laugh. “It’s going to get firm and nasty. I hope it doesn’t blow too much that they have to take them off the course, but there’s going to be a lot of high numbers.”

He started his round on the 10th tee and was in the first group at 7:05 a.m. Garrigus rode a hot start with five birdies in his first seven holes, but made double-bogey at the par-4 18th after putting his approach shot in a greenside bunker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tom Spousta at tspousta@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5205. Follow@TheRealTSpou on Twitter.