Ryder Cup stars among Shriners Children’s Open entrants — FULL LIST
Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard will join defending champion Tom Kim, Lexi Thompson and others in the field next week at TPC Summerlin.
Defending champion Tom Kim, LPGA star Lexi Thompson and two members of the winning European Ryder Cup team headline the field for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open.
Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard, who played key roles in Europe’s 16½-11½ win last month in Italy, will be making their debuts in the tournament, which begins Thursday at TPC Summerlin.
Kim, who won in his Shriners debut in 2022 by not making a bogey the entire week, is back to defend against what is by far the strongest field of the fall season so far on the PGA Tour.
Kim is among 13 players who finished the season in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings and has already qualified for all of the major championships and elevated events on the 2024 schedule. Others from the top 50 coming to Las Vegas are Eric Cole, Cam Davis, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Hadwin, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Andrew Putnam, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Schenk, Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor.
Much of the focus will be on Thompson, who received a sponsor invitation to play and will become the seventh woman to tee it up in a PGA Tour event.
The field also includes four past major championship winners (Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Jimmy Walker) and a host of Las Vegas-based golfers (Joseph Bramlett, Doug Ghim, Harry Hall, David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Moore, Scott Piercy, Justin Suh, Nick Watney).
The field stands at 126 players, with three spots being held for winners of a qualifier Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club and three others for any players who finish in the top 10 this weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship who aren’t already in the field.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.
Shriners field
Ludvig Aberg
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Jospeh Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Craig Hocknull
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Yuxin Lin
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Augusto Nunez
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brent Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Lexi Thompson
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan