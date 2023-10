Shriners Children’s Open tee times

Tee times for Thursday’s first round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Tom Kim holds up his winning trophy during the final day of play in the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Taylor Montgomery watches his putt at the tenth green during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

First tee

6:50 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue

7:01 a.m. Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai

7:12 a.m. Russell Knox, James Hahn Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:23 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman

7:34 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

7:45 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nico Echavarria, Chad Ramey

7:56 a.m. Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker

8:07 a.m. Nick Lashley, C.T. Pan, Peter Malnati

8:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard, Ben Martin

8:29 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:40 a.m. Augusto Nunez, Brandon Matthews, Isaiah Salinda

11:40 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Callum Tarren

11:51 a.m. Beau Hossler, Adam Long, Will Gordon

12:02 p.m. Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley

12:13 p.m. Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

12:24 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

12:35 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird

12:46 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander

12:57 p.m. Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

1:08 p.m. Matt NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

1:19 p.m. Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson

1:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Tim Widing

10th tee

6:50 a.m. Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

7:01 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Austin Smotherman, Ben Griffin

7:12 a.m. Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

7:23 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

7:34 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings

7:45 a.m. Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

7:56 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Alex Smalley, Zac Blair

8:07 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Ben Taylor

8:18 a.m. Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Davis Thompson

8:29 a.m. Austin Cook, Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab

8:40 a.m. Trevor Cone, Kyle Westmoreland, Vijay Srinivasan

11:40 a.m. Scott Piercy, Alex Noren, Doug Ghim

11:51 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

12:02 p.m. Nick Watney, Doc Redman, Grayson Sigg

12:13 p.m. Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun

12:24 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahman

12:35 p.m. Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

12:46 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickock

12:57 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower

1:08 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Matti Schmid

1:19 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Yuxin Lin

1:30 p.m. Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull