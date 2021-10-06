Shriners Open extends stay in Las Vegas 5 years

The extension marks a 19-year commitment by Shriners to the tournament, which is being played this week for the 38th consecutive year.

Brooks Koepka hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the Shriners Children’s Open golf Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Attendees play golf on the 16th green during the Shriners Children's Open golf Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Shriners Children’s Open is staying in Las Vegas for at least another five years.

Tournament, PGA Tour and Shriners officials announced Wednesday the signing of an extension that will keep the Shriners in town through 2026. That will mark a 19-year commitment by Shriners to the tournament, which is being played this week for the 38th consecutive year.

“I look forward to making enhancements to the tournament and am excited that we have another five years to tell the Shriners Children’s story while producing a first-class PGA Tour event in this incredible sports destination,” said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the tournament.

Players were excited by the news.

“It means so much to the community. It means so much to us to have a PGA Tour tournament right here in my own backyard and to have an amazing sponsor in Shriners,” said Ryan Moore, who has played the event almost every year since 2005.

“For us to come here and compete and also be part of the Shriners story is special,” added Anirban Lahiri.

The Match, Part 5

Brooks Koepka had little to say about Tuesday’s announcement that he will be facing off against Bryson Dechambeau at Wynn Golf Club the day after Thanksgiving in a made-for-TV event.

“I think we’re excited,” he said matter of factly. “So, it’s going to be good.”

Asked when discussions began to stage the 12-hole event, Koepka shrugged his shoulders.

“I don’t know,” he said. “You can ask Bryson.”

Silver anniversary

This week’s tournament marks the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ victory in Las Vegas, the first of his 82 wins on the PGA Tour. The then 20-year-old won in a playoff against Davis Love III. The win carried him to the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award despite playing less than three months as a professional.

New hire at UNLV

Marissa Uradomo has joined the staff of the UNLV women’s golf team as an assistant coach, replacing former assistant Erica Popson.

Uradomo is a Hawaii native who played at Indiana State from 2013-2017, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors all four seasons.

She has spent the past four years as an assistant pro at Spanish Trail.

Rebels well represented

UNLV has five former players in the field this week for the Shriners Children’s Open. Harry Hall, Garrick Higgo, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Moore and Adam Scott will all tee it up this week.

Rise and shine

Spectators hoping to be on site for the opening tee shot Thursday better set their alarm clocks early. Aaron Wise has the honor on No. 1 and Denny McCarthy on No. 10 at 6:40 a.m.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.