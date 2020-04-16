Shriners Open remains as scheduled on PGA Tour’s revised slate
PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem announced a complete revised PGA Tour schedule and the Shriners Open remains set for its original dates at TPC Summerlin.
The TPC Summerlin event is scheduled for Oct. 8-11.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused many PGA Tour tournaments to be canceled or postponed.
Overall, the tour is scheduled to return with no fans June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, an event originally scheduled for May 21-24. The tour first postponed all scheduled tournaments following the first round of the Players Championship in Florida on March 12.
Tour officials also announced the general public will not be allowed to attend the first four events of the new schedule, but they are monitoring the situation. If the Shriners Open is played as planned, it will mark the 17th straight week of PGA Tour golf, combined between the 2019-20 season and the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Las Vegas resident Kevin Na is the Shriners Open reigning champion.
Tour officials had previously announced a new schedule for golf’s major championships, which included the cancellation of the British Open in July. The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco was moved from May 14-17 to Aug. 6-9 and prior to the Tour Championship, the 2020 season’s final tournament. The Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 3-7 — a week later than the original date — at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Both the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York (moved from June 18-21 to Sept. 17-20) and the Masters (moved from April 9-12 to Nov. 12-15) are now scheduled for after the beginning of the 2020-21 season, but tour officials didn’t announce how points for the FedEx Cup playoffs would be affected for either the 2019-20 or 2020-21 seasons. The Ryder Cup remains scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
Revised PGA Tour schedule
2019-20
June 11-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
June 18-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S,C.
June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
July 16-19: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
July 30-Aug. 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.
August 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
August 13-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
August 20-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
August 27-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois
Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
2020-21 fall
Sept. 10-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, Calif.
Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Oct. 1-Oct. 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
Oct. 15-18: The CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
Oct. 22-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Oct. 29-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China; Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 5-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Nov. 12-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
Nov. 19-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Ga.
Nov. 23-29: Open week.
Dec. 3-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.