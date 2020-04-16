Shriners Open remains as scheduled on PGA Tour’s revised slate

Kevin Na, center, holds up his trophy after winning the tournament at the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Na is shocked at a near miss to win while putting on the green at hole 18 during the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kevin Na hits onto the green at hole 18 during the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem announced a complete revised PGA Tour schedule for the remainder of 2020, and the Shriners Open remains scheduled for its original dates.

The TPC Summerlin event is scheduled for Oct. 8-11.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many PGA Tour tournaments to be canceled or postponed.

Overall, the tour is scheduled to return with no fans June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, an event originally scheduled for May 21-24. The tour first postponed all scheduled tournaments following the first round of the Players Championship in Florida on March 12.

Tour officials also announced the general public will not be allowed to attend the first four events of the new schedule, but they are monitoring the situation. If the Shriners Open is played as planned, it will mark the 17th straight week of PGA Tour golf, combined between the 2019-20 season and the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Las Vegas resident Kevin Na is the Shriners Open reigning champion.

Tour officials had previously announced a new schedule for golf’s major championships, which included the cancellation of the British Open in July. The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco was moved from May 14-17 to Aug. 6-9 and prior to the Tour Championship, the 2020 season’s final tournament. The Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 3-7 — a week later than the original date — at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Both the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York (moved from June 18-21 to Sept. 17-20) and the Masters (moved from April 9-12 to Nov. 12-15) are now scheduled for after the beginning of the 2020-21 season, but tour officials didn’t announce how points for the FedEx Cup playoffs would be affected for either the 2019-20 or 2020-21 seasons. The Ryder Cup remains scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

