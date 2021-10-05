Some PGA stars skipping Shriners in favor of CJ Cup

While Las Vegas golf fans have one eye on TPC Summerlin and the Shriners Children’s Open this week, another eye is clearly focused on next week’s CJ Cup at The Summit Club.

Golfers get a view of the city on the front nine during the final round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

And the CJ Cup is drawing a ton of star power.

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas are a few of the top names who have committed to play in the tournament. All of them are skipping the Shriners Children’s Open.

Other notables set for the limited field, no-cut event include Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Harris English, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Jason Day.

Monday madness

There was plenty of drama at the Monday qualifier for the final four spots in the Shriners field, including Jared Wolfe leading the way with a 60 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. His birdie putt on the final hole stopped three inches short of the cup in his bid for a 59.

“The goal is to make it in (the event) this week, and that was just a little cherry on top,” he said of his quest for 59.

Brandon Wu (62), Jin Jeong (63) and Alex Smalley (63) grabbed the other spots. The finish by Wu, playing in the final group of the 102-person field, helped avoid a massive playoff for the final spot. Until he posted, 12 players were in the clubhouse with 64s and were looking at a 12-for-1 playoff.

Fun walk for Burns

It took a little extra time for Sam Burns to make the walk from the locker room to the driving range Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time most of his peers had seen Burns since his win Sunday at Sanderson Farms. Dozens of players and caddies went out of their way to fist bump and congratulate him on victory No. 2.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.