Summerlin fits defending Shriners champ Patrick Cantlay’s eye

Patrick Cantlay’s official duties as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open defending champion began a couple weeks ago with a VIP helicopter ride from the Strip to TPC Summerlin for media day with four Shriners patient ambassadors.
Cantlay was soaring of a different kind on Saturday as he posted an 8-under 63 to move into a tie for fourth. Saturday’s round was four shots better than his best in 2017.
“I think it’s great to be around a place that you have good memories from and I think that’s a big thing out here,” Cantlay said. “My strategy is to hit a lot of drivers and be aggressive. I feel like if you hit a lot of good shots and stay aggressive you can shoot a low number, and that’s the plan for tomorrow.
“There are a lot of scoring opportunities out here and a lot of holes fit my eye off the tee. I feel like I can be really aggressive.”
Penalty doesn’t faze Varner III
Harold Varner III (-12, T7) is known to head home to cut his parent’s lawn in North Carolina after tournaments. It’s that type of attitude that helped him shake off a penalty stroke assessed for causing his ball at rest to move on the 11th hole and violating rule 18-2b.
“That stroke thing didn’t really bother me,” Varner said, laughing off a reporter’s question with the word “tough” in it. “I had a lot of good holes coming up so I wasn’t too worried. It was just a bad circumstance and it is what it is. I just need to keep doing what I am doing because I am playing good golf.
“I think tough would be in the hospital on your death bed, but this is easy. We won’t even be talking about this in a couple hours.”
Finau’s positive China loss
Tony Finau (-7, T40) lost in a playoff in China last week to Xander Schauffele and only took away good vibes.
“Last week proved I can play with the best players in the world and I can win against the best players in the world,” Finau said. “I can’t take anything but confidence from last week because I know I can do that against a great field.”
Fowler wastes shots
Rickie Fowler (-9, T19) believes Saturday’s 2-under 69 should have been substantially better.
“I didn’t exactly get what I wanted to out of my round, but I hung in there,” Fowler said outside the scoring trailer while a throng of fans waited for autographs. “Two under isn’t great. The course was fairly gettable today. I had a couple holes (three and 16) where I threw about four shots away and I should be about six under.”
Local, former champs report
Locals: Wyndham Clark (-4, T67), Ryan Moore (-5, T60 and also a former champ) Nick Watney (-9, T17) and Aaron Wise (-8, T27).
Former champions: Martin Laird (-7, T40), Davis Love III (-6, T52) and Webb Simpson (-8, T27).
Shriners are Golden (Knights)
On Saturday night, Shriners Hospitals for Children patient ambassador, Kechi Okwuchi, sang the national anthem at the Vegas Golden Knights game. Co-leader Bryson DeChambeau rang the siren to start the game.
