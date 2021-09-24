Tickets for PGA Tour’s CJ Cup go on sale

94°F
September 23, 2021 - 5:34 pm
 
Jason Kokrak holds the championship trophy after winning the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow C ...
Jason Kokrak holds the championship trophy after winning the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the CJ Cup, the PGA Tour event set for Oct. 14-17 at the Summit Club.

Spectators will have two options to attend the tournament: Daily grounds passes will cost $55 for Thursday or Sunday, and $65 for Friday or Saturday. There are no weekly passes available.

Those willing to pay big bucks can get hospitality admission starting at $500 on Thursday or Sunday and $700 on Friday or Saturday.

Any ticket holder can bring up to two children age 15 and under for no charge.

Tickets are available at PGATour.com.

Free parking will be available at the Las Vegas Ballpark, with spectators shuttled to and from the course.

