Tom Kim wins Shriners Children’s Open on final hole

Tom Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods to win two times on the PGA Tour before his 21st birthday when he captured the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.

Tom Kim, of South Korea, watches the ball after his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Tom Kim fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 to hold off Patrick Cantlay to win the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on Sunday.

With the victory, golf’s emerging superstar became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to earn two PGA Tour titles prior to his 21st birthday.

Cantlay, the 2017 Shriners champion, went to the final hole tied for the lead but came undone when he drive landed in a bush in the native area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.