Tough Sunday doesn’t dampen Adam Scott’s Shriners experience

This week was the first time former UNLV golfer and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott had been in Las Vegas since he stopped working with swing coach Butch Harmon.

Adam Scott hits on the eighth tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week was the first time former UNLV golfer and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott had been in Las Vegas since 2009, around the time he stopped working with his former swing coach, Henderson resident Butch Harmon.

Scott’s appearance in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was the first time he had ever played professionally in Las Vegas. A deluge of memories flooded back for him throughout the week.

“I had a really nice week, honestly, but unfortunately I didn’t play well today, which is a shame,” Scott said after a final round 74. He finished at 12-under 272 and tied for 42nd. “I guess the most memorable thing was seeing the guys on my team 20 years later. That was funny to see how we have all aged.”

Among the teammates Scott had dinner with Tuesday were Jeremy Anderson, Charley Hoffman, Scott Wingfield and Tyler Mays. The good feelings had Scott hoping for a return.

“I’ve had a fantastic week and there is no reason for me not to come back, but all of these tournaments get moved around,” Scott said. “Hopefully it falls on a good date and I will come back, for sure.”

Na was historic hot

Kevin Na’s scores of 62-61 in rounds two and three added up to the fourth time in PGA Tour history a player recorded a total score of 123 in consecutive rounds. Na joined Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker and Patrick Rodgers.

The all-time best in consecutive rounds is 122 by 2006 Shriners champion Troy Matteson. He shot 61-61 at Grayhawk in Arizona when he won the 2009 Frys.com Open.

Furyk picks spots

Jim Furyk is a three-time Shriners champion and, at 49, he is still beating his contemporaries — even those players decades younger. Furyk finished tied for 55th at 10-under 274 and plays the Shriners — and determines much of his entire schedule — by knowing which courses suit his game.

“I just try to keep getting better, and I know I don’t hit it near as far as most of the guys on tour, but I have my strengths and I try to capitalize on those,” Furyk said. “I try to play the golf courses that allow me to use my strengths. Nothing against the course in Houston next week, but it’s a long, wide open course and that’s probably not a good spot for me.

“Playing places like TPC Summerlin evens it up. I played with Matt (Wolff) today. He hits 3-wood on a lot of holes and I hit driver, and we end up in the same spot. If I went to Houston next week, we would both hit drivers and I would be playing 40 yards behind him all day.”

Las Vegas entries

Kevin Na (-23), Ryan Moore (-17), John Oda (-7), Collin Morikawa (-12), Jack Trent (-14), Maverick McNealy (-13), Charley Hoffman (-1).