TPC Summerlin gets facelift for Shriners Children’s Open

A new premium viewing area at TPC Summerlin is the high point of changes for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour event.

Visitors to Club 360 at TPC Summerlin will have views of much of the golf course, as well as the surrounding red rocks to the west and the Strip and downtown Las Vegas to the east. Greg Robertson/Las Vegas Review Journal

Crews are busy putting the finishing touches at TPC Summerlin for next week’s Shriners Children’s Open, with the PGA Tour event getting a facelift for its 40th year in Las Vegas.

A new entrance, bleachers around the first and 10th tees and a family fun zone just off the 18th fairway are among the additions to this year’s tournament. But the highlight tournament executive director Patrick Lindsey is most excited about is Club 360, a premium viewing area above the 17th tee that offers spectacular views of not only the golf course, but the Las Vegas Valley.

“There will be some pretty exciting views. We’re really excited about this product,” Lindsey said while showing off the facility last week at media day.

Known as The Hill for many years, that facility remains in place at the course. But Club 360 is another level up, offering views of action on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to the east, and first and ninth holes to the west, as well as the ability to take in all of the valley with panoramic views.

Cost for Club 360 is $125 on Thursday or Friday, and $175 on the weekend. Free drinks are included in the area, and patrons wishing to upgrade from general admission tickets can do so with a QR code once on the TPC Summerlin grounds.

Auction to aid junior golf

The final days are ticking down on a silent auction from the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame to benefit Southern Nevada Junior Golf.

Participants have until Saturday to bid on packages that include rounds of golf at some of the area’s top courses, membership at Reflection Bay, a round with former PGA Tour player Craig Barlow, stay and play trips to Mesquite and South Point and more.

To view the items and make a bid, visit lasvegasgolfHOF.com.

Oliver Cup

The SNGA dominated singles play to beat their northern state rivals and capture the annual Oliver Cup 15-9 last week at Toiyabe Golf Club outside Carson City.

The teams had split six morning foursome matches before the SNGA posted a 4-2 advantage in afternoon four-ball matches on Monday.

Singles winners for the SNGA on Tuesday included Todd Roberts, Brady Exber, Glenn Hogle, Chris Whatley, Brian Freymueller, Jeff Coppens, George Yocum and Jimmy Bradley.

Junior Ryder Cup

Europe not only dominated the Ryder Cup, it did the same earlier in the week at the Junior Ryder Cup. The United States team fell 20.5-9.5, although Henderson’s Yani Wilson held her own.

Wilson went 2-2 in her four matches, with her two points the most among the six American girls.

She teamed with Gianna Clemente for a 2&1 win in the opening foursomes, the only Americans to win their match that round, then teamed with Miles Russell for a 2&1 win in mixed foursomes as the teams finished Day 1 tied 6-6. The Europeans then swept Day 2 fourballs as Wilson and Russell fell 3&2. Wilson wrapped up play on Day 3, losing in singles 2&1 on a day where the Americans won just two of the 12 matches.

Honors for Hall

UNLV junior McKenzi Hall was named Mountain West women’s golfer of the month for September after she won for the first time in her college career and matched a school record in the process. Hall won the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thanks in part to a second-round 8-under 64 that equaled the lowest tournament score by a Rebel woman in school history. The Rebels continue fall play later this week at the Ron Moore Invitational outside Denver.

