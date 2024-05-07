Volunteers needed for Shriners Children’s Open

Hundreds of volunteers are needed for the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open in October at TPC Summerlin. Volunteers are required to work at least three shifts.

The Shriners Children’s Open is five months away, but tournament officials have put out the call for volunteers for the PGA Tour event now in its 41st year in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to work in all aspects of the tournament, on and off the course.

Volunteers are required to work a minimum of three shifts during tournament week, set for Oct. 14 to 20 at TPC Summerlin. More information, areas of need and forms to volunteer can be found at shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Although the tournament has announced its date, the PGA Tour still has not released the full fall schedule for 2024. That’s usually done before the start of the season, which began more than four months ago.

Tour officials have been tight-lipped on the reason for the delay.

“We anticipate releasing the schedule in the near future,” Joel Schuchmann, senior vice president of communications for the PGA Tour, said when asked for an explanation, failing to expand any further.

The PGA Tour is in the second year of returning to a calendar year schedule, with the fall season targeted for players fighting to keep their playing status for the following season. Last year’s fall series included seven events in September, October and November.

The 2024 schedule is expected to look similar, with the addition of a new tournament outside St. George, Utah, the week before the Shriners.

Former Rebels honored

UNLV dominated the Mountain West’s 25th Season Team, a collection of the 25 top men to play in the conference over its 25-year history.

The Rebels placed nine players on the list, including several who have gone on to win on the PGA Tour.

Jeremy Anderson, Shintaro Ban, Derek Ernst, Harry Hall, Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Moore, John Oda, Eddie Olson and Kevin Penner are on the list.

The standouts for UNLV are Anderson, the leader of the 1998 national championship team, and Moore, one of the most decorated amateurs in golf history. In 2004, Moore won the NCAA individual title, the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Amateur Public Links in the span of four months. He has gone on to win five times on the PGA Tour during a 20-year professional career.

New Mexico and San Diego State each placed five players on the team, with the Aztecs led by former Las Vegas resident Xander Schauffele, the current fourth-ranked player in the world.

Mesquite Classic

David Llewellyn held on to win the championship flight of the Mesquite Classic at Palms Golf Club on Sunday as severe winds sent scores soaring.

Llewellyn finished at 9-over 153 after an 81 in the second round. Josh Crossen finished second after matching Llewellyn at 9 over, with Kamden Ganir another shot back.

Hall of Famer Todd Roberts finished at 8-over 152 to win the Senior division by six shots over Brian Freymueller. Steven Frink captured the Silver flight at 9-over 153 by four strokes over David Foggia.

Other winners included Craig Goleno (Championship net), Dave Golder (Senior net) and Bruce Chamberlain (Silver net).

Chip shots

— Bali Hai Golf Club is hosting a Hall of Fame Day on June 17 to raise funds for the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame. Players can get a tee time for a reduced rate of $100 for singles or $400 for a foursome. Visit LasVegasGolfHOF.com to reserve a tee time.

— The teams of Kevin Nicotero-Tom Sidor and Tracy Shepherd-Scott Turne shared first place at The Legacy men’s club’s recent member/member event.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

