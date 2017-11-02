Whee Kim grabs early Shriners Open lead with 65; Charley Hoffman 3 back

Charley Hoffman has elevated his focus to make the cut this year at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, having dedicated his winnings from the tournament to the Las Vegas shooting victims fund. The former UNLV golfer took a big step in doing that Thursday, carding 3-under 68.

Charley Hoffman tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Former UNLV golf star Charley Hoffman said Monday will donate his Shriners Open earnings to Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victims. (Courtesy Shriners Open)

The former UNLV golfer took a big step in doing that Thursday, carding 3-under 68 to land three strokes from the lead midway through the first round. Hoffman birdied his final two holes, and also eagled the par-4 15th after driving the green and making an eight-foot putt.

Whee Kim grabbed the lead with a 6-under 65 and three players fired 66 and were tied at 5 under as winds began to gust at TPC Summerlin: J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum, John Huh.

Fellow UNLV alum Ryan Moore played with Hoffman and also birdied his last hole to shoot 2-under 69.

