Sung Hyun Park captures rain-shortened Texas Classic

THE COLONY, Texas — Sung Hyun Park chipped in from behind the green for birdie on the final hole for a 5-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the LPGA Texas Classic, a tournament cut to 36 holes because of rain.

Because of the rain delays and stop-and-start nature of the tournament, Park was part of a five-way tie for the lead going into the second and final round. However, she finished 90 minutes before the tournament ended because groupings were not changed from the opening round.

Park finished at 11-under 131.

Lindy Duncan birdied her last three holes for a 64 to finish one shot behind. Yu Liu of China had a 66 and was another shot back.

Park was the LPGA Tour rookie of the year and shared the LPGA player of the year award with So Yeon Ryu last year. This was her first victory of the year, and she was the 11th winner in 11 tournaments on the LPGA Tour this year.

With a 36-hole event that began with a full field, some players went 35 holes on Saturday and returned to play one hole on Sunday.