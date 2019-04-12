Tiger Woods accidentally tripped by officer at Masters

Tiger Woods hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Ian Woosnam, of Wales, tips his hat as he walks off the 18th hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Woosnam says this will be his last Masters. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jason Day, of Australia, hits a drive on the ninth hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Bernhard Langer, of Germany, waves after putting on the second hole during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Zach Johnson hits on the 18th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods ran into the long leg of the law during an escape from the trees.

As a gentle rain fell, Woods hit a low hook around the trees on the 14th hole and onto the green. He walked toward the fairway to see how the shot landed, when a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer ran down a small slope to help control the spectators behind Woods. The officer lost his footing on the rain-slickened grass, sliding into Woods’ right foot, making him stumble.

After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/0DNpWn1AkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods flexed his ankle, then walked to the 14th green without a limp. His stride looked even better going to the cup after making a 15-foot birdie to reach 5-under, two shots off the lead.