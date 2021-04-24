82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Tiger Woods, on crutches, back on golf course 2 months after crash

By Dennis Rudner Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2021 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated April 23, 2021 - 5:10 pm
(Tiger Woods Instagram)
(Tiger Woods Instagram)

Tiger Woods was back on the golf course Friday, albeit on crutches with his foot in a walking boot.

The 45-year-old Woods posted a photo of himself with his dog, Taz, on Instagram exactly two months since surviving a single-vehicle crash in California.

“It’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” the golf star said on the social media posting.

Woods, according to The Associated Press, was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles, when he crashed on Feb. 24. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph.

Woods has been in Florida recovering from numerous injuries, including a shattered tibia and fibula, suffered in the crash. AP also said additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.

MOST READ
1
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
2
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
3
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
4
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
5
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters ...
Dustin Johnson co-favorite to win RBC Heritage
By / RJ

Dustin Johnson will try to rebound from a missed cut at the Masters with a win at the RBC Heritage. Here are some best bets for the event from handicapper Wes Reynolds.