Tiger Woods, on crutches, back on golf course 2 months after crash

Tiger Woods was back on the golf course Friday, albeit on crutches with his foot in a walking boot.

(Tiger Woods Instagram)

The 45-year-old Woods posted a photo of himself with his dog, Taz, on Instagram exactly two months since surviving a single-vehicle crash in California.

“It’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” the golf star said on the social media posting.

Woods, according to The Associated Press, was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles, when he crashed on Feb. 24. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 mph.

Woods has been in Florida recovering from numerous injuries, including a shattered tibia and fibula, suffered in the crash. AP also said additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.