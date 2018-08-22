Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson confirm Las Vegas golf match

Tiger Woods announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will meet fellow PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson in “The Match.”

In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Tiger Woods announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will meet fellow PGA Tour golfer Phil Mickelson in “The Match” on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

No other details were provided, but the Review-Journal previously reported the event is expected to be played at Shadow Creek on Nov. 23-24.

Golf Digest reported last month that TNT would be the television partner. Woods said last month there are plans to make this a regular event, similar to the Monday Night Golf series he was involved in from 1999 and 2005 at the zenith of his popularity.

The winner take all purse is thought to be $9 million, especially after Mickelson replied to Woods on Twitter: “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.” Mickelson only created his Twitter account early Wednesday morning.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018 Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018 Let’s do this👍 #TigerVsPhil — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.