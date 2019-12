Tiger Woods, US mates rally to trail by 3 in Presidents Cup

The Americans take a little momentum into a double session of matches Saturday, winning two matches on the 18th hole and halving another.

MELBOURNE, Australia — The International team is going so well at this Presidents Cup that it had to settle for a three-point lead after two sessions at Royal Melbourne.

Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay were among those who made sure it was only that.

Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott rallied from 2 down by winning five of the next seven holes and closed out Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar in the opening foursomes match Friday. Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer bulled their way to victory over Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

At one point, the International team had a chance to sweep the session.

Instead, the Americans take a little momentum into a double session of matches Saturday, winning two matches on the 18th hole and halving another.

The International team led 6 1/2-3 1/2, its largest lead since it won at Royal Melbourne in 1998, its only victory.

“It’s perspective, isn’t it?” International captain Ernie Els said. “We’ve got to look at where they are, where they could have been. It was looking unbelievable. We tie this afternoon.”

Els then considered the Americans have a 50 1/2 22 1/2 advantage in foursomes in winning the last seven times, and maybe it wasn’t all that bad.

“We’re in a very good position,” Els said.

Cantlay buried a 15-foot putt on the 18th as he and fellow California rookie Xander Schauffele scratched out a point. The biggest moment belonged to Thomas. He and U.S. captain Tiger Woods, playing for the second straight session were all square against Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An going to the final hole.

Woods hit a great approach that landed near the hole and rolled out 18 feet. With a putt to win the match, Thomas curled it in for the birdie. Woods dropped his putter, stretched out his arms and gave a hard hug to Thomas.

“I’ve been fortunate to make a lot of putts,” Thomas said. “But to do it with my captain and teammate was awesome.”

Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler capped off the late comeback. They were 2 down with three holes to go when they birdied the 16th and 17th holes to square the match against Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. It ended with the first draw of these matches