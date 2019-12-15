Tiger Woods, US team rallies to win Presidents Cup again

Tiger Woods set the Presidents Cup record for most victories and set the tone for another American victory.

Debris flies as U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th raiway in his singles match during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Fans of the U.S. team celebrate at the 16th hole after U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods won his singles match during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods, left, celebrates with vice captain Fred Couples after Woods won his singles match during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods, right, shakes hands with International team player Abraham Ancer of Mexico after Woods won their singles match 3 and 2 during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

U.S. team player Tony Finau, left, is embraced by partner Matt Kuchar after winning the 18th hole for a tie in their fourball match during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

U.S. team player Matt Kuchar chips to the green on the 11th hole in their foursome match during the President's Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tiger Woods set the Presidents Cup record for most victories and set the tone for another American victory.

Woods beat Abraham Anceer in the opening singles matches for his 27th match victory in this event. Then, he switched from player to captain and watched his U.S. team follow suit.

The board was filled with red American scores for so much of the day as Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson won for the first time all week at Royal Melbourne, and California rookies Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay won their matches.

The best the International team could hope for was a tie by winning the final two matches.

Instead, Matt Kuchar made a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up lead over Louis Oosthuizen. That assured the Americans at least 15 1/2 points, all they needed to win for the eighth straight time.

The series stands at 11-1-1.