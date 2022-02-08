Top LPGA Tour player commits to Shadow Creek tournament

Nelly Korda, whose past 12 months include five wins on the LPGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal, has committed to play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek.

Nelly Korda tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nelly Korda plays during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship golf tournament at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.(Andrew West/The News-Press via AP)

Korda has committed to play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play from May 25 to 29 at Shadow Creek, an event she skipped during its inaugural run last spring.

Korda has committed to play at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play from May 25 to 29 at Shadow Creek, an event she skipped during its inaugural run last spring.

Korda said she normally takes the week off before the U.S. Women’s Open to prepare for the major championship, but she wants to try something different this year.

With only two missed cuts in the past two years — both in the U.S. Open — she said it’s time to shake things up.

“I’m planning to play the Vegas event just to see if my luck changes,” said Korda, one of only four top players to bypass Las Vegas in 2021. Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda also skipped the event.

With Nelly’s decision, Jessica also might follow suit because the sisters tend to match schedules during the season.

Nelly Korda said she is looking forward to seeing Shadow Creek after hearing so many great things about it from other players.

“They just said the golf course was amazing,” Korda said. “It was really pure and in great condition. That will be a good lead-up into the Open as well, playing a tough golf course.”

Korda is a major get for the tournament, given her status on the tour and because spectators will be on site this year. She recently dropped from the No. 1 spot in the Rolex World Rankings, a position she held for 26 weeks, the longest stretch by any American player since the rankings were started.

The tournament will feature 64 of the LPGA’s top players. Ally Ewing is the defending champion, beating former British Open champion Sophia Popov 2 and 1 in the final.

SNGA tournament

Jared Smith kicked off the Southern Nevada Golf Association season in style, firing a 1-under 71 at Red Rock Country Club to win the championship division of the SNGA Tournament of Champions.

It’s the second win for Smith in three SNGA events and most likely his last for a long time.

“With my work schedule, I won’t be playing much in the near future,” Smith told SNGA.

That “work schedule” has him headed to Augusta National, where he spends the spring and fall as a caddie at one of the nation’s most famous courses.

In the TOC, Smith held off Kevin McEvoy and Marcus Mullins by one shot.

In the senior division, Steve Fink picked up where he left off in 2021, shooting 71 for a two-shot victory over Russell Sloan. Last year, Fink won 10 SNGA events.

In the silver division, Cyrus Whitney had a 69 for a four-shot margin over Mel Collins Jr.

In the women’s division, Ronda Henderson won the TOC for the third time, claiming the title in a scorecard playoff over Regina Quintero. Both had finished with 80s.

Other winners in the net divisions were Dan Castro (championship), Jeff Coppens (senior), John Pappas (silver) and Sarah Scott (women).

Chip shots

— Nominations are open for the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at lasvegashof.com. Nominations are due by March 1 for individuals who have contributed to the betterment of Southern Nevada golf. An induction ceremony will be in October before the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open.

— Las Vegas Golf Club will host a two-person scramble Feb. 27. The Superintendent’s Revenge begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Cost is $138 per team.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.