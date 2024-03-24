Two changes lead to strongest-ever field for LPGA Las Vegas event

A new date and a format change is leading to several of the best players in the world committing to the LPGA’s Las Vegas stop.

Lexi Thompson practices her swing during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin in Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lexi Thompson takes media questions as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lexi Thompson takes putting practice as she will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Celine Boutier of France lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second day of round-robin play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Celine Boutier wants the ball to lie down after digging out of the sand on hole 7 during the third day of Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Friday, May 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Celine Boutier wedges out of the sand onto the green at hole 9 during the third day of Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Friday, May 26, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Celine Boutier of France tees off on the 13th hole during the second day of round-robin play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A format change and new date are leading to the strongest field in the history of the LPGA’s match play event in Las Vegas.

Five of the biggest names in women’s golf — all who have never played in the tournament — are on the early commitment list for next week’s T-Mobile Match Play.

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang and Paula Creamer are among the names signed up to play April 3-7 at Shadow Creek.

They join a strong group that includes Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and 21 major championship winners among the 96-player field.

One of those major winners, Brittany Lincicome, received the second of two sponsor exemptions into the field. The 20-year tour veteran joins UNLV junior McKenzi Hall, who is making her LPGA debut.

Past winners Ally Ewing (2021), Eun-Hee Ji (2022) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (2023) are also in the field.

Players have until 5 p.m. Friday to declare for the tournament, which will include three days of stroke play and two days of match play among the top eight players.

The first three years of the tournament featured five days of match play and the event was played the last week of May.

