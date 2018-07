At Legacy Golf Club, Hayes Dupree, from Mojave, Arizona, shot 8-under 136, and Joey Vrzich, a rising sophomore at UNR, 7-under 137, to earn the two available qualifying spots for the 2018 U.S. Amateur.

(Thinkstock)

Caden Hamill (-6) and Ed Fryatt (-5) earned alternate status. The U.S. Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 13-19, 2018, at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in California.