Golf

Uihlein, Lovemark try to recapture past glory at MGM tourney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2021 - 6:55 pm
 
Peter Uihlein hits from the sand on the eighth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jamie Lovemark hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A decade ago, Peter Uihlein and Jamie Lovemark were the so-called next big things in golf. On Sunday, they’ll chase a rare professional victory at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Uihlein, the 2010 U.S. Amateur champion, shot a 68 on Saturday to reach 13-under and open a one-shot cushion over Lovemark, the 2007 NCAA champion, and second-round leader Adam Svennson.

Uihlein is seeking his first win in four years, while the drought has been eight years for Lovemark. Svennson, on the other hand, is looking for his second win in his last three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’m just trying to build off what I’m doing and keep getting better each week,” Uihlein said. “I think I’ve been playing pretty solid each week.”

A blustery day on the Sun Mountain course scrambled the leaderboard all day and left a large pack within striking distance. Included in that group are Las Vegans Alex Kang (9-under) and Harry Hall (8-under).

Kang, the brother of LPGA star Danielle Kang, played the final three holes in eagle-birdie-birdie to get into contention. Hall, the former UNLV star, eagled the 16th for the second time this week to remain in the hunt.

The wind got the better of many players, including first-round leader Kevin Dougherty. Playing in the day’s final pairing, Dougherty played the first eight holes Saturday in 11-over on his way to an 82.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.

