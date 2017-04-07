UNLV golf coach calls Hoffman’s Masters round ‘pretty awesome’

Charley Hoffman hits a drive on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (Chris Carlson/AP)

When the phone call came, Dwaine Knight knew what it was about.

“No doubt — pretty awesome,” the UNLV golf coach said Thursday after watching Charley Hoffman, one of his former players, charge to the first-round lead of the Masters.

Hoffman, a San Diego native who played on the Rebels’ 1998 NCAA championship team, shot 7-under 65 in one of the most impressive first rounds ever recorded at the Masters.

“A couple of weeks ago he had the lead at Bay Hill and he didn’t get the win, but I think that spurred him on,” Knight said. “He said, ‘Arnold (Palmer) had a few seconds, too.’ ”

Knight talked about caddying for Warren Schutte at the Masters and Ryan Moore making a run as an amateur — and Adam Scott winning it in 2013. And how, for whatever reason, former Rebels do not seem intimidated by the big stage at Augusta National.

“That’s the pinnacle, right there,” Knight said. “It’s really been a special place for Rebels down there.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.