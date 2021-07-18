UNLV golfer wins 3rd Nevada Women’s Amateur title

UNLV senior Veronica Joels shot a final-round 67 at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks for a one-shot victory Sunday. Josh Goldstein won the men’s title by five strokes.

UNLV golfer Veronica Joels. Photo courtesy of Joels family.

Veronica Joels became the Nevada Women’s Amateur champion for the third time Sunday, shooting a final-round 67 on the Lakes Course at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks for a one-shot victory over Aliyah Williams.

On the men’s side, Josh Goldstein ran away from the field, finishing at 12-under 201 on the Hills Course at Red Hawk for a five-stroke victory.

Joels, a senior at UNLV, returned to the winner’s circle after winning the crown in 2018 and 2019. She fell just short of a three-peat last year, but rallied Sunday for her third title.

Joels birdied the 18th hole to finish at 6-under 138 and hold off Williams, her UNLV teammate. They were the only women to finish under par for the tournament.

Williams held the first-round lead and played well Sunday, but not good enough to hold off a back-nine charge from Joels, who birdied six of her final eight holes.

Goldstein bogeyed three of his final four holes, but the drama was long over by that point. He took a five-shot lead into the final round, then birdied four of his first eight holes.

Joe Peroglio was second at 7 under and Cooper Griffin third at 4 under.

