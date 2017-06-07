UNLV junior John Oda caps year with All-America honor, U.S. Open spot

UNLV junior All-America John Oda (left) shot rounds of 64-68 at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California, to qualify for the U.S. Open. His teammate, Justin Kim, caddied for him. (Photo by UNLV).

It was a special year for the UNLV men’s golf team and junior John Oda. The team made it to the elite eight of the NCAA golf championships and also won the West Lafayette Regional and the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Rebels finished the year ranked 12th in the country.

Oda ended his season by becoming the first UNLV player since Ryan Moore to earn first team All-America status and then a few days after that honor was announced, he shot rounds of 64-68 at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California, to qualify for the U.S. Open, which will be played June 15-18 at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin.

“It was a great year for me personally, but what made it more special was the year our team had,” Oda said. “As a team, we just kept improving and with everyone playing well, we all motivated each other to stay at a high level. We kept rolling after winter break and it snow balled into the great finish in final eight at the NCAA finals.”

In addition to the All-America honor, Oda was named the Mountain West golfer of the year and was joined on the all-conference squad by teammates Shintaro Ban and Harry Hall. UNLV head coach Dwaine Knight was named conference coach of the year.

Off the course, Oda is an economics major and in line for the dean’s list and All-America scholar recognition.

Since he was a freshman, Oda has been ranked in the top 50 in college golf and continues to turn the heads of both his amateur playing partners and the PGA Tour players he routinely plays and practices with in Las Vegas. Oda, a Hawaii native, plays a lot with Moore and Kevin Na, who also hails from Hawaii.

With all of his success, Oda will be facing a difficult decision about whether to return to UNLV for his senior year or to turn professional. Na was quoted recently in Golfweek urging his protégé to go pro.

“I am definitely remaining an amateur throughout the summer and I hope to qualify and represent the United States in the Walker Cup,” Oda said. “What I have been telling people is that I will make the decision that is best for me to get better and continue to improve.”

Oda did admit to probably leaning towards turning professional, but that he had not made a final decision and is weighing all of his options.

Golf, beer fest hits TaylorMade

A combination golf demo day and craft beer fest is at TaylorMade Golf Experience across from Town Square this Friday and Saturday. Demo clubs from TaylorMade, Callaway, Mizuno and PXG plus taste brews from Goose Island, Shock Top and others. Price of admission includes a round at Chimera Golf Club plus a two for one round on the nine hole, lighted course at TaylorMade.

Deal of the week

For a limited time, the Southern Nevada Golf Association is offering rounds at Las Vegas National and Coyote Springs for $69 or add Royal Links and get all three for $99. Visit SNGA.org for details.

Shriners update

PGA Tour fans can get two tickets for the price of one to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open now through June 19 in honor of Father’s Day. The 35th annual tournament is November 3-6 at TPC Summerlin.

Tournament organizers also are accepting new volunteers for the event. Interested golf fans can call 873-1010 or visit ShrinersHospitalsOpen.com.

Senior pro wins Colorado Open

Jeff Gallagher, a teaching professional at Legacy, won the Colorado Senior Open. He earned $8500 and also a spot in the regular Colorado Open later this summer.

Stars on, off course

Eric Dutt, vice president of golf operations at Rio Secco and Cascata, gave the induction speech for Butch Harmon at the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Orleans Arena on Friday night.

The golf notebook appears every Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.