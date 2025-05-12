UNLV men’s golf starts strong in NCAA regional at Illinois

UNLV sits four shots off the lead after one round at its NCAA regional in Illinois as it tries to punch its ticket to the NCAA championship.

Senior Caden Fioroni is tied for third after the opening round of the NCAA regional in Urbana, Illinois. (UNLV Athletics)

Senior Caden Fioroni is tied for third after the opening round of the NCAA regional in Urbana, Illinois. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV’s men’s golf team got off to a strong start in its quest to reach the NCAA championship.

The Rebels are in third place after Monday’s opening round at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana, Illinois. UNLV fired a round of 3-under 281 to rest four shots behind No. 14 Illinois, which is playing on its home course.

Texas Tech is second at 5 under, followed by the Rebels and Sun Belt champion Troy (1 under). No. 26 Long Beach State and No. 47 Marquette are tied for fifth at 1 over. The top five finishers after the three-round tournament will qualify for the national championship in Carlsbad, California, in two weeks.

The region’s top two teams struggled Monday, with No. 2 Oklahoma State sitting in seventh at 2 over and No. 10 North Carolina in 11th at 8 over.

Senior Caden Fioroni is tied for third after pacing the Rebels with an opening-round 68, with sophomore Zach Little in a tie for seventh another shot back.

Illinois senior Jackson Buchanan leads after an 8-under 63.

The UNLV men are looking to join their Rebels counterparts in reaching the national championship. The UNLV women punched their ticket to the championship tournament last week with a fourth-place finish in a regional in Columbus, Ohio.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.