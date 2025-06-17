UNLV standout golfer earns All-America honors

UNLV’s Caden Fioroni heads to professional golf after receiving third-team All-America honors from Golfweek and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

UNLV senior Caden Fioroni earned third-team honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golfweek. (UNLV Athletics)

Caden Fioroni was the heart and soul of the UNLV men’s golf team that made it to the NCAA Championship this past season, and he has been recognized with All-America status by two organizations.

Fioroni earned third-team honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golfweek.

The fifth-year senior won the prestigious Southern Highlands Collegiate in the spring and had two second-place finishes, including at the NCAA regional in Urbana, Illinois.

Fioroni had a team-best 70.67 scoring average this past season and finished his UNLV career with a 70.80 average, the second-best total in program history.

Fioroni, who also led the Rebels to two team victories this past season, finished the year 16th in the PGA Tour University rankings, a number that launches his professional career and gets him full status on PGA Tour Americas for the rest of the season.

Fioroni will have some familiar company on the tour.

Ben Sawaia, who also wrapped up his career at UNLV in May, made it through qualifying to earn his place on PGA Tour Americas for the remainder of the season.

Sawaia birdied his final hole in the four-round qualifier in San Jacinto, California, to finish in a tie for eighth at 9 under. That closing birdie secured his spot on the tour.

Joining them will be Matthew Manganello, a Las Vegas prep star at Tech who wrapped up his college career at Fresno State last year. He finished second in San Jacinto at 15 under to earn his spot.

Other Southern Nevada players weren’t as fortunate. John Young Kim, George Leigh, Skyler Ngo, Zane Thomas and Blake Newell failed to get through in San Jacinto, while Matt Snyder and Andrew Chu fell short at another qualifier in Henryville, Indiana.

PGA Tour Americas splits its season between Latin America in the spring and Canada in the summer and fall. The first of 10 Canadian events, all featuring purses of $225,000, begins July 3 with the Explore NB Open in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Rebels reinforcements

One week after landing former Palo Verde High star Mason Snyder in the transfer portal from Loyola Marymount, the UNLV men’s team has added a second player who also competed in this year’s NCAA Championship.

Ryan Abuan is leaving San Diego for the Rebels, bringing impressive numbers with him from the West Coast Conference champion Toreros. Abuan had a 68.33 scoring average this past season and a victory at The Prestige in a stacked field that included North Carolina’s David Ford, the top player in the nation. Abuan finished the year with six top-10 finishes.

“Ryan is a talented player and a dedicated person who will play a significant role in the success of our team,” UNLV coach Jean-Paul Hebert said. “He’s an exciting and fitting addition to our proud Rebel golf family.”

Abuan was a prep star in Temecula, California, with a record that included finishing as low amateur in the 2022 California State Open.

Chip shots

— The Southern Nevada Golf Association is offering a special deal for anyone signing up for a membership. For $125, players will get to play rounds at a selection of three courses including Las Vegas National, a choice between Boulder City and Boulder Creek, and a choice between three Golf Summerlin layouts. Details: snga.org.

— Atomic Golf is offering a summer pass for $249 that allows players up to two hours of play every day through Aug. 31. Participants can bring up to seven guests as part of the deal. Details: Atomicgolf.com.

Greg Robertson can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Travelers Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler

LPGA

What: KPMG Women's PGA Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Purse: $10.4 million

2024 champion: Amy Yang

Champions Tour

What: Kaulig Companies Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

2024 champion: Ernie Els