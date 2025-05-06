UNLV women 18 holes away from spot in national championship

The Rebels are second after two rounds of their NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio, just one shot behind Arkansas. The top five advance to the championship.

Senior Toa Yokoyama is four shots off the lead after two rounds of the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV’s women’s golf team overcame rain, cold and difficult scoring conditions to pull within one shot of the lead after two rounds of its NCAA regional Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Rebels had the second-lowest score of the day, a 6-over 294, to stand at 5 over with one round to play in their quest to reach the national championship in two weeks.

No. 2 Arkansas is setting the pace at 4 over, followed by the Rebels (5 over), No. 14 Ohio State (6 over) and No. 23 Kansas (6 over). Those four teams have separated from the pack, with SMU holding down fifth at 16 over. The top five teams following Wednesday’s final round advance to the national championship in Carlsbad, California.

UNLV is seeking to make the NCAA final for the first time in 10 years.

Senior Toa Yokoyama had a 1-under 71 at Ohio State University Golf Club on Tuesday to put her in a tie for fourth at 1 under, four shots behind the leader, Kansas sophomore Lyla Louderbaugh. Yokoyama and Louderbaugh were among just three players in the 65-player field to shoot sub-par rounds Tuesday with intermittent rain and temperatures in the high 40s.

Seniors Mayumi Umezu and McKenzi Hall are tied for 10th at 2 over, with sophomore Zi Yu Foong in 21st (4 over) and senior Hina Matsui in 25th (5 over).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.