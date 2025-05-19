UNLV women edge up 2 spots on final day at NCAA championship

The Rebels played their best round of the week at the NCAA championship Sunday, but missed the cut in Carlsbad, California.

Senior McKenzi Hall wrapped up her college career Sunday at the NCAA championship at La Costa Resort. (UNLV Athletics)

The season came to an end Sunday for UNLV’s women’s golf team, but the Rebels went out on a positive note with their best performance of the week at the NCAA championship.

The Rebels fired a third-round 11-over 299 at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, moving them up two spots to 28th place in their first appearance in the national championship since 2015.

UNLV joined half the 30-team field in going home after the third-round cut. Stanford, the No. 1 team in the nation, has pulled away from the field and sits at 23 under. UCLA and Mississippi State earned the final spots among teams moving on, resting at 18 over.

The field will be cut to eight teams after Monday’s fourth round, with those squads moving on to two days of match play to decide the national champion.

Sophomore Zi Yu Foong had UNLV’s best third round at 2-under 70, while seniors Mayumi Umezu (75), McKenzi Hall (77) and Hina Matsui (77) wrapped up their college careers. Freshman Amber Chen had a 79.

Umezu was the highest finisher for the Rebels in a tie for 42nd at 4 over.

Arkansas sophomore Maria Jose Marin fired a 7-under 65 on Sunday to move to the individual lead at 9 under, with two Stanford players on her tail. Paula Martin Sampedro is one back, and Kelly Xu is two behind.

While the women’s season is complete, the UNLV men take their shot at the national championship starting Friday in a tournament also being played at La Costa.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.