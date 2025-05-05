UNLV women’s golf takes 1st step toward NCAA spot at regional in Ohio

The Rebels women’s golf team got off to a strong start in the first round of its NCAA regional Monday as it seeks to earn a spot in the national championship.

Sophomore Zi Yu Foong had five birdies and three bogeys in an opening-round 70 at the NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio. (UNLV)

UNLV’s women’s golf team took the first step Monday toward a spot in the national championship.

The Rebels are tied for fourth after the opening round of their NCAA regional at Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. The top five teams after three rounds will earn a trip to the national championship in two weeks in Carlsbad, California.

The top three teams in the field hold down the top three spots after the opening round. No. 14 Ohio State is at 9 under on its home course, followed by No. 2 Arkansas (6 under) and No. 10 LSU (4 under). The Rebels share fourth at 1 under with Mid-American Conference champion Kent State.

Sophomore Zi Yu Foong led the way for the Rebels with a 2-under 70, good for a tie for 10th in the individual standings. UNLV seniors Toa Yokoyama and Mayumi Umezu are both at even, while McKenzi Hall and Hina Matsui are 1 over.

Ohio State freshman Nellie Ong has the early lead at 6 under, one better than Xavier freshman Isabel Brozena and Arkansas senior Kendall Todd, who played her freshman season at UNLV.

The Rebels are trying to reach the national championship tournament for the first time since 2015.

