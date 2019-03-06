UNLV’s Trent earns Shriners Open bid with Southern Highlands victory

Southern Highlands head pro Jim Delaney, individual champion Jack Trent, Golfweek live stream announcer Ned Michaels, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open executive director Patrick Lindsey and UNLV head coach Dwaine Knight after Tuesday's event. (Brian Hurlburt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During the final round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate played at Southern Highlands, UNLV sophomore Jack Trent bogeyed the 17th hole and lipped out a birdie putt on 18, but still finished at 10-under 206 after a final round 71.

He was the clubhouse leader by three shots over a group of players still on the course.

Texas freshman Cole Hammer, the world’s ninth-ranked amateur, birdied the final three holes to close out an 8-under 64 and force a playoff. But Trent won the three-hole playoff with a birdie, but barely survived the first extra hole when Hammer missed a two-foot par putt for the win.

Trent became the first player in tournament history to earn an exemption into the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin.

“I don’t know what to say; it’s surreal because I used to be a member at TPC Summerlin and I visualized playing in the Shriners one day,” Trent said. “I didn’t expect this to be my first college win and I can’t explain what I am feeling other than it is amazing.”

Oklahoma, Golfweek’s 11th-ranked team, shot 14-under 850 and won the team competition by one shot over 8th-ranked Texas. UNLV finished tied for seventh with TCU.

Trent won two Nevada state golf titles while at Palo Verde and is still coached by longtime Las Vegas teaching professional Clif Vanetti. Trent and his family moved to Las Vegas from Australia prior to his junior year. It was his parents, John and Louise, who recently helped tweak his mindset.

“I had a firm talking to with my mom and dad, and things have been turning around since then,” Trent said. “I’ll keep out the bad words, but basically I realized it was time to get my stuff together and get my head right. They reminded me that I am better than I have been believing that I am, and I kept reminding myself about that.”

UNLV coach Dwaine Knight said he believed it could be a big week for Trent, last season’s Mountain West conference freshman of the year.

“He’s been really close and he’s been playing well in qualifying and earning a spot and I think that has been generating a lot of confidence,” Knight said. “He’s controlling the ball well and has the length plus he isn’t afraid to go after things. I think this will be a big step for him. He seemed a lot calmer and more composed during this tournament.”

In his final home event, UNLV senior Harry Hall, a two-time winner this season, finished tied for 60th .

Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.