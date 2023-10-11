81°F
Golf

Viral video shows Sphere watching golfer tee off at nearby course

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 1:00 pm
 
The maintenance crew waters the 14th green at Wynn Golf Club in 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow ...
The maintenance crew waters the 14th green at Wynn Golf Club in 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Next time you tee off at Wynn Golf Club, you might have an unexpected viewer watching your swing.

Golf content creator Joseph Demare, who goes by the name Joey Cold Cuts online, posted a video of himself teeing off at Wynn Golf Club on Instagram Monday with the Sphere’s 580,000-square-foot yellow face display looking down at him on the green.

Wynn Golf Club is located across Sands Avenue from the Sphere near Paradise Road.

“You know you suck when even the @spherevegas is trolling you after your tee shot,” Demare said in the video’s Instagram caption.

The video shared by Demare, who has over 262,000 followers on Instagram, has garnered over 32,000 likes and over 1 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Wynn Las Vegas reposted the video to its Instagram account and asked their followers if they thought the Sphere liked Demare’s shot or not.

“No pressure,” Wynn Las Vegas said in the reposted video’s Instagram caption, tagging Demare.

If you’re interested in trying to recreate Demare’s video, Wynn Golf Club charges a base fee of $800 per player for a tee time at the 18-hole golf course (not including an expected $50 tip per person to the caddy).

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

