Which Las Vegas course tops list of Nevada’s best public courses?

This highly exclusive North Las Vegas course is named best in the state in GolfWeek’s annual survey.

The 18th hole at Shadow Creek is one of the more intimidating shots players will face on the course. (Greg Robertson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Players must clear water and choose a landing area for their tee shots on the 18th hole at Shadow Creek. (Greg Robertson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first hole at Shadow Creek is a dogleg left with water down the entire left side of the fairway. (Greg Robertson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

GolfWeek Magazine has released its annual list of the best public-access courses in every state, and Shadow Creek is once again in its traditional place at the top of Nevada’s choices.

The exclusive MGM property in North Las Vegas is home to the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, one of the rare times the public actually gets to see the course.

GolfWeek’s parameters for its list are that the course allows public play in some fashion, either through daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel.

“If there’s a will, there’s a tee time – no membership required,” GolfWeek explains.

Although not mentioned specifically, Shadow Creek falls into a category the course evaluators hint at in a further explanation.

“There are a handful of courses on this list that some players might consider to be private, but they do allow non-hosted, non-member guest play in some limited form,” GolfWeek says.

A very limited number of tee times are available at Shadow Creek, and players are required to stay at least two nights at an MGM property to have any chance at getting on. Green fees can run up to $1,000, not including caddie fees and limo transportation to and from the course.

Following Shadow Creek on the Nevada list are 2. Cascata (Boulder City); 3. Wolf Creek (Mesquite); 4. Edgewood Tahoe (Stateline); 5. Wynn (Las Vegas); 6. Conestoga (Mesquite); 7. Incline Village (Incline Village); 8. Coyote Springs (Moapa) 9. Paiute Wolf (Las Vegas), 10. Rio Secco (Henderson), 11. Paiute Sun Mountain (Las Vegas), 12. Paiute Snow Mountain (Las Vegas), 13. Oasis Palmer (Mesquite), 14. Reflection Bay (Henderson), 15. TPC Las Vegas (Las Vegas).

Boulder City Amateur

Oklahoma State golfer Hazen Newman began his offseason in a big way, returning to his native Southern Nevada to win the Boulder City Amateur at Boulder City Golf Club by four shots over Daren Johnson.

Newman finished at 13-under 131 thanks to a final-round 63 that featured 10 birdies, including six of the final eight holes during a back-nine 30. His opening-round 68 included a pair of eagles to keep him in contention.

In the Senior division, Glenn Hogle birdied three of his final four holes to finish at 1-over 145 and overtake first-round leader Brian Hurlburt by one shot.

In the Silver division, Gary Carpendale won again, finishing at 8-under 136 for an eight-stroke victory. His opening-round 66 included a hole-out eagle on the par-4 18th. Carpendale has now won five times in five SNGA events entered this year.

Winners in the net divisions included Tad Barger (championship), Hurlburt (Senior) and Tony Troilo (Silver).

Chip shots

* A program to raise funds for Southern Nevada Junior Golf and the Nevada Golf Alliance is giving golfers the chance to win rounds at some high-profile Southern Nevada courses, gift cards, merchandise and other prizes. Golfers have until June 20 to purchase entries into a drawing, with the top prize a round for a foursome at Southern Highlands.

Runner-up prizes include golf at 40 other area courses, inclduing TPC Las Vegas, Rio Secco, Wolf Creek, Spanish Trail, Cascata and more. A donation of $25 for 10 entries up to $100 for 100 entries will get people in the drawing. For details, visit NVbucketlist.com.

* Angel Park is giving away a round for a foursome at either of its championship courses as part of a U.S. Open contest. To enter, golfers must watch a YouTube video on the course’s channel and comment with their predicted winner and score for the U.S. Open, which begins Thursday in Los Angeles.

