Why did Las Vegas golfer resign from PGA Tour?

Kevin Na stands at the tee box on the third hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kevin Na has officially turned the page on a PGA Tour career that includes five wins and almost $40 million in earnings over nearly two decades.

The longtime Las Vegas resident resigned his membership from the PGA Tour on Saturday, jumping ahead of expected disciplinary action he faces for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Tour’s inaugural event this coming week in London.

He is one of 14 defiant players to enter the tournament against the wishes of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who has threatened discipline up to lifetime bans for players who compete on the rival tour.

“I would like the freedom to play wherever I want, and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity,” Na said in a statement. “However, to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career.”

This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) June 4, 2022

The PGA Tour has not commented on any golfers playing in London, only noting they were denied releases to participate and referencing a May 10 memo that read, in part, “Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”

PGA Tour members are required to obtain a release to play in any event held opposite a scheduled tour event

Rory McIlory, who serves on the Players Advisory Council, said he expects the issue is headed to a legal showdown over whether the tour has the right to ban players.

“Look, they are well within their rights to enforce the rules and regulations that have been set,” McIlroy said during his press conference Wednesday at the Memorial. “But there’s going to be — you know, it’s going to end up being an argument about what those rules and regulations are.”

The DP World Tour has taken a similar stand, and there are many more of its members signed up for the 48-player London event.

By resigning now, Na is avoiding any disciplinary action. Tour officials have said they will take no action against any players until they hit their first shot on the rival tour.

His resignation could clear the way for him to play in the U.S. Open later this month. The USGA is considering a ban on players who are suspended by the PGA Tour, but that won’t be the case for Na, who qualifies for the tournament based on his world ranking — 33rd — and not his tour status.

“If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour,” Na said.

Na is one of the bigger names on the list of players jumping to the new league, but none is bigger than Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world for 135 weeks and winner of 24 PGA Tour events over the past 15 years.

Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were the primary targets of the LIV Tour starting late last year, but both pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour in February. Johnson changed his mind — for a reported $100 million signing bonus, according to the Daily Telegraph. DeChambeau, however, held firm.

“There’s obviously a lot of conversation,” DeChambeau said Thursday. “For me, I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that. I’m loyal to my family that I’ve created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity. I don’t know what that is. Not my job to do so.”

Players considering a jump to the LIV Tour have been criticized for taking money that comes from a country with major human rights issues. None have publicly addressed that issue, although Phil Mickelson, while flirting with the idea of joining, called the backers “scary (expletives) to get involved with” in comments to golf writer Alan Shipnuck. “We know they killed (journalist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights.”

Mickelson, who has not played since the comments were made public in February, is not in the London field, a list made up primarily of players past their prime, lower level pros and many without any status.

“I certainly don’t think the field is anything to jump up and down about,” McIlory said. “Look at the field this week. Look at the field next week in Canada. They are proper golf tournaments.”

Na, meanwhile, is holding out hope that he’ll eventually be able to return.

“This is not an easy decision, and not one I take lightly,” he said. “I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

