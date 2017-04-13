World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson to return to PGA Tour in May

Dustin Johnson smiles on the seventh green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (Matt Slocum/AP)

In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Dustin Johnson waves to the gallery after a birdie putt on the sixth hole during semifinal play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at the Austin County Club in Austin, Texas. Johnson's injured back must be feeling better. (Eric Gay, File/AP)

Dustin Johnson, center, walks off the 1st tee after deciding not to play in the opening round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday, April 6, 2017. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Dustin Johnson hits to the 11th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Dustin Johnson hits from a bunker on the 10th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dustin Johnson’s injured back must be feeling better.

The world’s No. 1 player said he’ll return to the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7.

The Wells Fargo Championship announced Johnson’s status Thursday.

Johnson was among the favorites to win the Masters last week after winning three straight tournaments. But a fall at his rental home hurt his back the day before the year’s first major was to start.

Johnson warmed up last Thursday on the Augusta National practice range and came out to the putting green near the first tee. But he headed off the course and withdrew with a bad back.

Johnson said then he had planned to take three weeks off following the Masters.