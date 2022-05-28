Young Americans move forward at LPGA Match Play

Gone are the stars as the weekend arrives at Shadow Creek, where 11 players who have never won on tour are still standing.

Andrea Lee hits off the 11th fairway during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Danielle Kang hits from the rough on the first hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ayaka Furue hits from a bunker on the first hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Carlota Ciganda hits from a bunker on the first hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ayaka Furue hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yealimi Noh hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ayaka Furue hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ayaka Furue putts on the first green during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Amy Olson hits from the fairway on the first hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yealimi Noh hits off the second tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Tiffany Chan chips onto the second green during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sophia Popov chips onto the sixth green during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Charley Hull hits off the seventh tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Esther Henseleit hits off the seventh tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Haeji Kang hits off the seventh tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Matilda Castren hits off the eighth tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lilia Vu hits off the seventh tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hyo Joo Kim hits off the eighth tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Stephanie Meadow hits on the 11th hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Lim Kim hits off the 11th tee during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minjee Lee hits off the 14th hole during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Madelene Sagstrom chips onto the 15th green during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minjee Lee chips onto the 11th green during the third day of round-robin play in the LPGA Bank of Hope Match Play golf tournament Friday, May 27, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fourteen major championship winners and some of the biggest names in women’s golf were among the 64 players to begin the week at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

As night fell on Shadow Creek on Friday, just 16 players remain with a combined six career wins on the LPGA Tour. The number either speaks to the nature of match play, or the depth of talent on tour.

Gone are Minjee Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, Danielle Kang and Jennifer Kupcho. In their place are players not known to the casual golf fan, including five Americans in their 20s seeking victory No. 1.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Emma Talley, one of those Americans who is still standing after three grueling days of round-robin play. “We have all worked really hard to get in this spot, and hopefully it just continues.”

She’ll be joined by Lilia Vu, Allisen Corpuz and Andrea Lee as young Americans in search of that first trophy.

“Everyone is capable enough to win out here,” said Lee, who beat Stephanie Meadow on Friday and secured her spot on the weekend. “I’m not surprised that there are a lot of girls that haven’t won moving on to the round of 16. Any matchup is going to be a good one.”

Vu is a player whose arrow is definitely pointing up. She won three times in 2021 and was player of the year on the developmental Epson Tour, and already has a pair of top-10 finishes in her first eight starts as a rookie.

“I think American golf is really strong,” Vu said of the weekend lineup. “I think it’s always been, and it’s only going to get stronger.”

Vu draws an round of 16 match against Corpuz in a battle of 24-year-olds with a long history of playing junior golf together.

“I’ve known her for a really long time,” Corpuz said. “I’ve just been beaten by her a lot, but really excited to get out there and have a good match with her tomorrow.”

Also in the mix is American Annie Park, the 2014 NCAA individual champion at USC who won the Shoprite Classic in 2018 for her only LPGA victory. She got through her pod with a 2-0-1 mark and is focused on the long, hot weekend in front of her on a difficult golf course

“This is one of the greatest golf courses that we get to play. I enjoy playing here,” said Park. “I mean it’s not an easy golf course, and pars are good, birdies are amazing.”

What will happen in the weekend knockout rounds, which begin with the round of 16 Saturday morning and quarterfinals in the afternoon, are anyone’s guess. Moriya Jutanugarn, with her two career titles, is the most experienced player in the group. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 34, and Caroline Masson, 33, are the only players not in their 20s to make the weekend.

Also lurking are Ayaka Furue, who has won seven times over the past two years on the Japan Tour, and Hye-Jin Choi, who has 11 wins on the Korean Tour despite being just 22 years old.

Furue turned 22 on Friday, but she’s setting aside any celebrations with the possibility of 36 holes on Saturday and another 36 on Sunday.

“Playing 72 holes is definitely going to be tough, but I’m trying to rely on my game,” she said. “Knowing that everyone else is going to be in the same conditions is what’s going to put me through.”

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.