Gorman stays unbeaten, will play for Legion title

Not even an early 8-3 deficit could derail Bishop Gorman’s magical run Sunday.

The Titans climbed out of a five-run hole to defeat Sumter (S.C.), 11-9, and improve to 3-0 in the American Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C.

Gorman (73-7-1), a winner of 19 straight games, is assured a spot in the championship game Tuesday. The Titans are the only team that hasn’t lost a game in the tournament.

“It’s a real testament to our kids,” Gorman coach Chris Sheff said. “We didn’t go away. We had quality at-bats and kept putting pressure on their pitcher.”

Johnny Field’s sacrifice fly with one out in the sixth scored Matt Hall with the go-ahead run and capped a four-run inning, giving the Titans a 9-8 lead.

Corey Lafler’s two-run single in the eighth provided some insurance. Sumter scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Jeff Malm came in to record the final four outs for the save.

“Corey has had big hits for us in every game in this tournament, but that one was just huge,” Sheff said. “We had just had a runner thrown out at the plate, and instead of being up by one, we were up three and had some cushion.”

Malm gave the Titans a 2-0 lead in the first inning with his second home run in as many days, but Sumter struck back with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

An RBI double by Paul Sewald in the second inning brought the Titans within 6-3.

Sumter stretched the lead to 8-3 in the third before Sewald, who started and gave up all eight runs, settled down and held Sumter off the board until the eighth.

“He gave us holds and an opportunity to win the game,” Sheff said. “He pitched into the eighth which, considering he gave up six in the first inning, is incredible. It was just a gritty effort.”

Every Gorman starter scored a run. Sewald was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

The Titans will play South Richmond (Va.) at 5 p.m. today. Regardless of the outcome, Gorman will play in the title game of the tournament.