Graham McPhee looks to forge his own pro hockey career

Graham McPhee was in second or third grade when his new housemate made him a deal.

He’d get 10 shots on net with a tennis ball and had to make at least five to win a new Xbox game.

Standing in net: Alexander Ovechkin.

Then a rookie for the Washington Capitals, Ovechkin had moved in with George McPhee — now Golden Knights general manager — and his family. Although he didn’t speak much English at the time, he bonded with the younger McPhee, playing ministicks, video games and eating out with him.

Graham figured the video game would be his easily, but after Ovechkin stopped all 10, he ran upstairs to his room and cried, avoiding the superstar for the rest of the day.

When he returned home from school the next day, Ovechkin had left him a game on the kitchen table.

As the son of George McPhee — who drafted Ovechkin during his tenure with the Capitals — Graham McPhee spent his childhood in professional hockey environment, so it’s not much of a surprise that Graham gravitated toward hockey, too. The sophomore forward, 19, who is in town this weekend as Boston College competes in the Ice Vegas Invitational at T-Mobile Arena, looks to be on his way to his own professional hockey career, selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

“I was definitely fortunate to grow up in a professional environment,” Graham McPhee said. “Whenever I didn’t have practice or school, I was always at the rink with my dad just messing around in the locker room, hoping on the ice and all the NHL guys in Washington always treated me the best and I built relationships with those guys and I learned so much — so many little things like how to be a professional player and just how to carry yourself.”

George McPhee tries to be hands off with his son’s career, mostly only offering advice when Graham seeks it.

“It’s about him just doing what his coaches are telling him to do and just (having) fun playing hockey,” George McPhee said. “Our commandments are you’re playing for years, you’re going to graduate and then if you want to talk about being a pro, then that’s up to you. But for now, you’re a college hockey player, and you’re part of a program (so) enjoy it while it lasts.”

And anyways, George said, kids listen to their coaches more than their parents.

Graham’s coach, Jerry York, is the same one who coached George years ago at Bowling Green.

And York has been pleased with Graham’s development.

McPhee came to Boston College after spending time at famed-hockey school Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota and with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“He’s really taken a bigger jump in his game since he came to Boston College. I think he had a rock-solid freshman year for us, and now he’s taken one more step,” York said. “He’s developing his offensive talents more. He’s a good checker, good defensive player, he’s got good size and now he’s more dangerous offensively.”

McPhee had two goals and eight assists in 39 games as a freshman. This year, he has 11 points in 20 games, including a goal on Friday night with his family in attendance.

The sophomore, who describes himself as a two-way player with a hard-nosed edge, said he’s been working on his strength and trying to stay healthy. York said he’s been asking the younger McPhee to release his shot quicker and be more shot conscious.

York sees similarities between father and son; they are cut from the same mold, sharing the same competitive spirit and team-first mentality. Graham, however, is a bit more outgoing than his father, he said.

And while George McPhee offers a simple scouting report (“He’s OK. He competes and is trying to earn ice time”), York has plenty of compliments for the younger McPhee.

“I think he’s going to keep on getting better and better,” York said. “He’s going to be certainly a player that can play at the next level once he leaves BC. I think he’s got a long hockey career in front of him.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.