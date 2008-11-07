Graham ready to join Bruins

Keenan Graham had been on a manic three-week recruiting tour that weaved through Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado.

Despite those official visits, the Silverado senior defensive end was most intrigued by a school he won’t make an official visit to until Friday — UCLA.

Graham revealed Monday he plans to orally commit to the Bruins on Friday, a decision he informed UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel of last week.

During an unofficial visit to UCLA last spring, Graham received a tour of the campus from Neuheisel, and the two have remained in close contact over the phone.

“That meant something to me that the head coach took the time out to do that,” Graham said. “Not a lot of head coaches called to talk to me.”

Graham said he also “really liked Colorado” but decided on UCLA because of academics and the chance to help build the program.

“I thought about going somewhere where they’re getting things established,” Graham said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of something. I believe that things will get turned around there.”

After ringing up 14 sacks as a junior, the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Graham was ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in Nevada by Rivals.com.

He is one of six local seniors to have committed to a Football Bowl Subdivision program, joining Bishop Gorman defensive end Justin Chaisson (Oklahoma) and cornerback Charles Childers (UNLV), Palo Verde cornerback Torin Harris (Southern California) and Silverado linebacker T.J. Alofipo (Hawaii) and cornerback Michael Wadsworth (Hawaii).

The first day they can sign is Feb. 4.

• CHEYENNE PROSPECTS WAIT — Cheyenne could have at least five FBS recruits, but all plan to wait until after the season to make official visits, Desert Shields coach Charles Anthony said.

Linebacker Damien Proby has an offer from Northwestern, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He also is drawing interest from Colorado and Missouri, Anthony said.

Minnesota is heavily interested in cornerback Khyriece Campbell, and Wyoming and UNLV are interested in running back Marcus Sullivan, Anthony said. Others being recruited include offensive lineman Jeremiah Tofaeono and free safety Kevontae Clark.

• SMALL SCHOOL PROSPECTS — Lincoln County offensive tackle Cody Burgess, Faith Lutheran receiver David Sperry and Mountain View linebacker Billy Paddack are all receiving some FBS interest.

The 6-7, 270-pound Burgess said Stanford has asked for game film and that UNLV, Utah and Boise State have shown interest. His only offer so far is from Southern Utah.

Sperry said a representative from Navy was at the Crusaders’ practice Tuesday to extend an offer. Sperry also has an offer from San Diego and has drawn interest from Brown and South Dakota.

Paddack said he has been in contact with UNLV, San Diego State, Montana State, Montana and Idaho.

