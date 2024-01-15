41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

Henderson man wins 1st place in Disneyland Half Marathon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 5:21 am
 
Peter Banks of Henderson, Nevada, was the overall winner of the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon. ...
Peter Banks of Henderson, Nevada, was the overall winner of the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon. He crossed the finish line with a time of 1:15:02 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.  (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

A Henderson man conquered a half marathon over the weekend at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

According to a news release, in his first time competing in a Disneyland Half Marathon, Peter Banks, 38, of Henderson, came in first place with a time of 1:15:02.

The company said Banks’ winning finish was four seconds faster than the second place finisher, Brandon Wolfe, 32, of Pasadena, California, who was also the race’s defending champion.

Race officials said Banks “trailed Wolfe for much of the race but made a charge at the end.”

For the women’s race, organizers said Jennifer Masamitsu of Denver, Colorado crossed the finish line with a winning time of 1:23:38. Masamitsu’s win came seven years after she claimed the title during the 2017 Avengers Super Heroes Half Marathon, the release said.

Thousands of runners participated in runDisney race on Jan. 14, 2024, traversing a 13.1- mile c ...
Thousands of runners participated in runDisney race on Jan. 14, 2024, traversing a 13.1- mile course through Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland, as well as iconic destinations in Anaheim, Calif. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

As part of the race, Disney said runners from across the nation and around the globe ran past the theme park’s iconic attractions such as Cars Land, Pixar Pal-A-Round, Sleeping Beauty Castle and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The 13.1-mile course also had participants racing past several Anaheim landmarks.

According to organizers, the weekend event marked the first time in seven years that the event was held after taking a “hiatus.”

MOST READ
1
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Which casino table game is most popular in Las Vegas?
Which casino table game is most popular in Las Vegas?
3
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
4
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
5
New Las Vegas Strip honky-tonk sets opening
New Las Vegas Strip honky-tonk sets opening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

More stories
F1 race helped Vegas room rates hit record highs in November
F1 race helped Vegas room rates hit record highs in November
Grand Prix tear down crosses finish line ahead of New Year’s Eve on Strip
Grand Prix tear down crosses finish line ahead of New Year’s Eve on Strip
F1 race fueled record Clark County gaming win in November
F1 race fueled record Clark County gaming win in November
Bettor loses $75K share of Last Man Standing prize on punt return
Bettor loses $75K share of Last Man Standing prize on punt return
Las Vegas Grand Prix hires former city manager to executive role
Las Vegas Grand Prix hires former city manager to executive role
Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop connections to UNLV, F1 building on the horizon
Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop connections to UNLV, F1 building on the horizon